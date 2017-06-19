Operations & Fulfillment

From standard distribution center functions like pick/pack/ship, packaging and putaway to carriers and shipping, reverse logistics, technology and systems, omnichannel and the customer experience, Multichannel Merchant covers all aspects of the world of direct-to-customer and ecommerce operations and fulfillment.

Featured Story
Who Will Project Manage Your System Implementation?  
While studies have shown that 50% of all major system implementation projects are not completed
Continue Reading →
News
Neiman Marcus Pulls Itself Off the Market  
Reports
How Top Brands Deliver Great Customer Experiences  
Events
eBags On the Importance of Consistent Brand Communication  

Operations & Fulfillment Buzz

How to Prevent Fraud in Buy Online Pickup in Store  
While buy online pickup in store has become a popular tactic for omnichannel retailers, fraudulent transactions are approximately three times more likely to occur, To combat this risk, it’s imperative to take proactive steps. Here are some ways to reduce the fraud risk associated with BOPIS.
Using RFID for Omnichannel Fulfillment Success  
While retailers tested RFID technology in the supply chain over a
Continue Reading →
Evaluating Your Inventory Costs in a Multi-DC Format  
To remain competitive, many companies are looking to add distribution centers
Continue Reading →
How to Prevent Four Common WMS Implementation Mistakes  
A WMS implementation can go off the rails for several different
Continue Reading →
View All

Fulfillment

How to Prevent Fraud in Buy Online Pickup in Store

Using RFID for Omnichannel Fulfillment Success

12 Qualities of a Great Inventory Planner

Transforming Your Supply Chain for Omnichannel Fulfillment

The Antidote for Saving Physical Stores

People

Jake Rheude

Jake Rheude
Brian Barry

Brian Barry
Brian Alexander

Brian Alexander
Peter Schnorbach

Peter Schnorbach

Senior Director of Product Management

Manhattan Associates
Jon Kuerschner

Jon Kuerschner
Michael Khalil

Michael Khalil
Jaron Waldman

Jaron Waldman
Anurag Nagpal

Anurag Nagpal

Shipping

UPS Rolling Out Holiday Peak Season Surge Pricing

3 Steps to Greater Supply Chain Optimization

Descartes Acquires ShipRush for $14 Million

Amazon Prime Air Pilots Make Noise in Seattle

Vergona Outdoors Streamlines Its Ecommerce Shipping

Resource Center

Webinars
Latest Research
MCM Top 3PLs MCM Source Directory

Blogs

View All